Is Big Foot in Red River? Some people say 'Yes!' | KOB 4
Is Big Foot in Red River? Some people say 'Yes!'

Joy Wang
July 11, 2019 10:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Red River is buzzing about something BIG!.

“[A] possible Sasquatch here in town,” said Todd Vorce, a longtime Red River resident.

Vorce said he was recently approached by a man who discovered large footprints behind his cabin.

Dozens of Sasquatch, or Big Foot, sightings have been reported over the year.

“People have heard tree knocking up here,” Vorce said. “There's been smells associated with Big Foot activity.”

 Vorce said there’s one actual photograph of what appears to be Big Foot. He said all other accounts are in the form of footprints.

No matter what people say, Vorce believes the creature exists.

“Just because you don't see something, doesn't mean it doesn't exist,” he said. “So, if seeing is believing, maybe you need to come to Red River see if you can see any evidence of Sasquatch activity.”

Joy Wang


Updated: July 11, 2019 10:27 PM
Created: July 11, 2019 09:41 PM

