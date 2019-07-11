Is Big Foot in Red River? Some people say 'Yes!'

Dozens of Sasquatch, or Big Foot, sightings have been reported over the year.

“People have heard tree knocking up here,” Vorce said. “There's been smells associated with Big Foot activity.”

Vorce said there’s one actual photograph of what appears to be Big Foot. He said all other accounts are in the form of footprints.

No matter what people say, Vorce believes the creature exists.

“Just because you don't see something, doesn't mean it doesn't exist,” he said. “So, if seeing is believing, maybe you need to come to Red River see if you can see any evidence of Sasquatch activity.”