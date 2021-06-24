Is crime on the rise in Santa Fe?

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: June 24, 2021 06:25 PM
Created: June 24, 2021 04:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Law enforcement officers in Santa Fe shot and killed two men in two different incidents Wednesday.
The first incident, near the plaza, involved the Santa Fe Police Department. The suspect apparently pointed a gun at an officer before the shooting.
Twelve hours later, Santa Fe County deputies shot and killed a man at Siler Road and Rufina Court.
State police say the suspect was in a stolen car and also aimed a handgun at deputies.
Some people are concerned violence is increasing.
Santa Fe had its fifth homicide of the year in April during a shooting at the Rail Runner station.
In 2020, Santa Fe had three homicides.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that there were eight homicides in 2019.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said it did not want to discuss crime trends while their deputies are under investigation for Wednesday's shooting.
Santa Fe city officials and the Santa Fe Police Department did not respond to KOB 4's request for an interview.
