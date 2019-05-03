Local casino hopes to fill more than 150 positions through job fair
Marian Camacho
May 03, 2019 06:45 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Isleta Resort and Casino is gearing up to hold a job fair Friday, looking to hire for a plethora of positions.
From custodial, housekeeping, and security to working in two of the new restaurants setting up shop in the casino, there are more than 150 opportunities opening up to job-seekers.
"Isleta Resort and Casino is a gold level family-friendly business," said Kayla Anderson with Isleta Resort and Casino. "That means we've been recognized for our family-friendly policies we have in place. There's free on-site dining, there's a free employee health clinic, it's sort of like a mini urgent care. There are very competitive benefits: your medical, your dental, your vision, 401K with a company match. So it's a wonderful place to work."
The job fair runs from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
