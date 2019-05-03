Local casino hopes to fill more than 150 positions through job fair | KOB 4
Advertisement

Local casino hopes to fill more than 150 positions through job fair

Marian Camacho
May 03, 2019 06:45 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Isleta Resort and Casino is gearing up to hold a job fair Friday, looking to hire for a plethora of positions.

Advertisement

From custodial, housekeeping, and security to working in two of the new restaurants setting up shop in the casino, there are more than 150 opportunities opening up to job-seekers.

"Isleta Resort and Casino is a gold level family-friendly business," said Kayla Anderson with Isleta Resort and Casino. "That means we've been recognized for our family-friendly policies we have in place. There's free on-site dining, there's a free employee health clinic, it's sort of like a mini urgent care. There are very competitive benefits: your medical, your dental, your vision, 401K with a company match. So it's a wonderful place to work."

The job fair runs from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: May 03, 2019 06:45 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings
Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings
MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
Family gets stolen items back, urges others to stay vigilant
Family gets stolen items back, urges others to stay vigilant
Lapel video shows police response to shot fired at Cleveland HS
Lapel video shows police response to shot fired at Cleveland HS
Advertisement




Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings
Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings
MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Lapel video shows police response to shot fired at Cleveland HS
Lapel video shows police response to shot fired at Cleveland HS
Local casino hopes to fill more than 150 positions through job fair
Local casino hopes to fill more than 150 positions through job fair