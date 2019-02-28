Man who blew through checkpoint was wanted in Louisiana
Marian Camacho
February 28, 2019 10:21 AM
LAS CRUCES, N.M. - State Police say the man who blew through a Border Patrol checkpoint and then held a child hostage was under investigation in Louisiana.
39-year-old James Kirkland, of Kingman, AZ, was shot by a State Police officer Wednesday during a tense standoff along I-25 near Hatch. According to police, Kirkland drove through the checkpoint and then led police on a chase with his wife and their 7-year-old son in the car.
Once the vehicle came to a stop, Kirkland's wife jumped out of the car and ran. Kirkland then held their son hostage in the car with a gun and threatened to kill the boy and himself.
An officer fired his department-issued weapon, hitting Kirkland. Officers were then able to rescue the boy, who was uninjured.
Kirkland was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
After the incident, detectives learned that Kirkland's wife had told her employer in Louisiana that she had been kidnapped by Kirkland. That employer called detectives who traced her phone to Las Cruces.
New Mexico authorities were unaware of the Louisiana investigation until after the incident.
The State Police officer who fired his weapon is on standard leave pending further investigation.
