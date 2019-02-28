Man who blew through checkpoint was wanted in Louisiana

An officer fired his department-issued weapon, hitting Kirkland. Officers were then able to rescue the boy, who was uninjured.

Kirkland was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the incident, detectives learned that Kirkland's wife had told her employer in Louisiana that she had been kidnapped by Kirkland. That employer called detectives who traced her phone to Las Cruces.

New Mexico authorities were unaware of the Louisiana investigation until after the incident.

The State Police officer who fired his weapon is on standard leave pending further investigation.