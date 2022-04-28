Jessica Kelley sentenced to 50 years in Victoria Martens case

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Judge Cindy Leos sentenced Jessica Kelley to 50 years, with six years suspended, for her role in the death of Victoria Martens.
Judge Leos honored a plea agreement that will put Kelley behind bars for 44 years and on supervised probation for the last six years. The 50-year sentence goes through 2072 with time behind bars through 2066.
Grandparents Pat and John Martens were at the sentencing. John addressed the court by stating, in part, "This is one evil person who does not belong on the street or even on this earth. We are asking that you put her away so she cannot do this to anyone else. We thank you," as he displayed a picture of Victoria and a box with her remains, with Pat at his side.
In Jan. 2019, Kelley pleaded no contest to six charges but her sentencing was delayed due to the pandemic.
Kelley's charges included child abuse resulting in death, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit tampering and three counts of tampering with evidence.
Fabian Gonzales, Kelley's cousin, is set to stand trial in July for his alleged role in Martens' death.
