Jonathan Nez sworn in as Navajo Nation president

The Associated Press
January 15, 2019 01:42 PM

FORT DEFIANCE, Ariz. (AP) - Jonathan Nez will be sworn in Tuesday as the next president on the country's largest Native American reservation.

He and Vice President-elect Myron Lizer will take the oath of office at an indoor sports arena in Fort Defiance, north of the Navajo Nation capital.

The two easily won November's general election to lead the tribe for the next four years.

Outgoing President Russell Begaye did not advance beyond the August primary election.

Nez was raised in Shonto and has served as the community's vice president, as a tribal lawmaker and as a county supervisor. Most recently, he was the tribe's vice president.

He and Lizer will have to confront a loss in revenue and jobs if a power plant and coal mine close in December as expected.

The Associated Press


Created: January 15, 2019 01:42 PM

