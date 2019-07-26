Judge considers dismissing case against former NM sheriff, magistrate judge | KOB 4
Judge considers dismissing case against former NM sheriff, magistrate judge

Patrick Hayes
July 26, 2019 06:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Former Torrance County sheriff and current suspended Magistrate Court Judge Heath White could be off the hook for allegedly using taxpayer dollars to buy firearms and car parts for his personal use.

District Court Judge Charles Brown all but threw out the state's case after he said prosecutors failed to show enough evidence.

"This case will not go forward with my name on it," Judge Brown said.

White claims he was storing the county’s property at his home due to a lack of space, not using it for personal matters.

During Friday’s preliminary hearing, investigators told defense attorney Sam Bregman that they saw emails from White, telling Torrance County officials that he had had their property at his house.

White claims he tried to give back the property before he was charged.

Judge Brown said he plans to suppress the evidence and dismiss charges because a search warrant had misleading information.

However, he gave prosecutors until Aug. 2 to submit a brief, telling him why he should let the case move forward.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas disagreed with the judge's decisions Friday.

"As attorney general, I greatly respect the courts, but some of these decisions that suppress evidence of government corruption are completely inappropriate and require an immediate appeal," he said. "The rule of law should apply to elected officials the same way it applies to all New Mexicans."

