Judge considers dismissing case against former NM sheriff, magistrate judge

White claims he was storing the county’s property at his home due to a lack of space, not using it for personal matters.

During Friday’s preliminary hearing, investigators told defense attorney Sam Bregman that they saw emails from White, telling Torrance County officials that he had had their property at his house.

White claims he tried to give back the property before he was charged.

Judge Brown said he plans to suppress the evidence and dismiss charges because a search warrant had misleading information.

However, he gave prosecutors until Aug. 2 to submit a brief, telling him why he should let the case move forward.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas disagreed with the judge's decisions Friday.

"As attorney general, I greatly respect the courts, but some of these decisions that suppress evidence of government corruption are completely inappropriate and require an immediate appeal," he said. "The rule of law should apply to elected officials the same way it applies to all New Mexicans."