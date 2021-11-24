Judge: DA office off case because cops recorded lawyer call

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has ruled that a district attorney’s office must be replaced as prosecutors in a homicide case in which Farmington police violated the defendant’s constitutional rights by recording him talking with his attorney.

However, state District Judge David Pederson declined in his Nov. 5 ruling to also dismiss charges against John ”Johnny” Marlowe Davidson in the 2020 fatal shooting of Justin Tapaha.