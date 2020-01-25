Judge declines early prison release request by ex-sheriff | KOB 4
Judge declines early prison release request by ex-sheriff

The Associated Press
Created: January 25, 2020 11:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A judge has ruled that a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling will not result in an early prison release for former Rio Arriba County sheriff Tommy Rodella.

Santa Fe New Mexican reported Friday that U.S. District Judge James Browning declined an early release request based on a change in a federal firearms law in June.

The Supreme Court voted on an unrelated Texas robbery case that struck down a firearms statute that added seven years to Rodella’s prison sentence.

Browning says the part of the law that changed did not pertain to his case. Authorities say Rodella has five years left of a 10-year sentence stemming from a road-rage incident.


