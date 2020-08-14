Judge dismisses NM Restaurant Association's data request lawsuit

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A District Court judge granted the state's motion to dismiss a lawsuit that was filed by the New Mexico Restaurant Association.
The organization sued the state for documents that led to the decision to ban indoor dining.
The restaurant association says the state law requires the production of requested documents immediately or “as soon as practicable.”
The state’s Inspection of Public Records Act requires public entities to produce the documents “as soon as practicable.” It also has a timeline that includes three and 15-day deadlines.
The state wanted the lawsuit thrown out because it was filed before the 15-day mark.
Judge Joshua Allison granted the dismissal, saying there can’t be a lawsuit for production of records unless there’s a denial or a deemed denial.
The New Mexico Restaurant Industry has another lawsuit against the state. It's suing to overturn the ban on indoor dining. The case will be heard at the New Mexico Supreme Court later this month.
