Judge drops charges for one Santa Fe obelisk protester

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 05, 2021 08:12 AM
Created: January 05, 2021 07:54 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sean Sunderland, one of the protesters charged with the toppling of the Santa Fe obelisk on Indigenous Peoples' Day, had his charges dismissed by a judge last week. 

Judge Donita Sena dropped the charges after the arresting Santa Fe Police Department officer failed to appear for the hearing. Sunderland was being charged for criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. 

Sunderland, 24, and Dylan Wrobel, 27, were the first two protesters arrested for taking down the monument located in the heart of Santa Fe Plaza. They were both arrested on the day of the demonstration. 

The charges were dropped with prejudice, so the charges may not be refiled. 


