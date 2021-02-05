Judge overturns decision, grants Couy Griffin's release | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Judge overturns decision, grants Couy Griffin's release

Judge overturns decision, grants Couy Griffin's release

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 05, 2021 04:34 PM
Created: February 05, 2021 04:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin was released from jail Friday. 

Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, was arrested for entering a restricted area during the U.S. Capitol riots.

Griffin was originally ordered to remain in jail pending a trial. However, he appealed the ruling, and another judge determined Griffin can be released to Pretrial Services.

Griffin is not allowed to possess a firearm while he awaits a trial. He also has to stay out of Washington, D.C., where he was arrested. 

A preliminary hearing in Griffin's case is scheduled for Feb. 8. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 589 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 589 additional COVID-19 cases
NMSP officer killed in the line of duty was a father of three
NMSP officer killed in the line of duty was a father of three
New Mexico continually ranks among the best states for vaccination distribution
New Mexico continually ranks among the best states for vaccination distribution
New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 565 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 565 additional COVID-19 cases
Hinkle Family Fun Center takes issue with Topgolf opening while it's forced to remain closed
Hinkle Family Fun Center takes issue with Topgolf opening while it's forced to remain closed