Judge overturns decision, grants Couy Griffin's release

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 05, 2021 04:34 PM
Created: February 05, 2021 04:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin was released from jail Friday.
Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, was arrested for entering a restricted area during the U.S. Capitol riots.
Griffin was originally ordered to remain in jail pending a trial. However, he appealed the ruling, and another judge determined Griffin can be released to Pretrial Services.
Griffin is not allowed to possess a firearm while he awaits a trial. He also has to stay out of Washington, D.C., where he was arrested.
A preliminary hearing in Griffin's case is scheduled for Feb. 8.
