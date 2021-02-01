Judge refuses to grant release of Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin | KOB 4
Judge refuses to grant release of Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin

Nathan O’Neal
Updated: February 01, 2021 04:17 PM
Created: February 01, 2021 02:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin will remain in federal custody following his arrest for entering a restricted area during the Capitol riots.

Griffin's attorney argued that his client is "not a crazy person even though he has made some unfortunate statements."

In a now-deleted Facebook post, the founder of Cowboys for Trump made a prediction about Inauguration Day. He said “blood will run out of the building." He was arrested in Washington, D.C. ahead of Inauguration Day. 

The judge told Griffin, who attended the hearing virtually, that "words matter, facts matter." He then granted the prosecution's motion to hold Griffin in jail pending trial.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.


