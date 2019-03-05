Judge reinstates man's triple-murder conviction

Justice Shannon Bacon, in a written decision issued Monday, noted that a motion for a new trial must be filed within 10 days of a verdict. Nicholas Ortiz's former attorney, Dan Marlowe, filed his motion six months after the conviction.

Ortiz, of Pojoaque in Santa Fe County, was found guilty in December 2016 of killing Lloyd Ortiz, Dixie Ortiz and their adult son, Steven Ortiz, at their home in El Rancho in June 2011 during a botched burglary attempt.