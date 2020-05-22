Judge rules against Fort Sill Apache casino in New Mexico

The National Indian Gaming Commission determined that Fort Sill did not qualify under any of the exceptions to the general prohibition against tribes gaming on lands acquired after 1988 in the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act that was enacted by Congress.

After many years of arguing that they should be able to game at Akela Flats, Fort Sill took the commission to court. But Huvelle dismissed each argument made by Fort Sill.

Fort Still did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press.

The Mescalero Apache Tribe of New Mexico praised the judge’s decision.

“We have a shared history as Chiricahua Apache, but they chose to stay in Oklahoma and lost their connection to New Mexico,” Mescalero Apache President Gabe Aguila said. “IGRA was not intended to allow tribes like Fort Sill to game hundreds of miles away. Fort Sill promised Mescalero they would not game here.”

The Chiricahua Apache were taken as prisoners of war in 1886. In 1913, the Chiricahua were given a choice: stay in Oklahoma or return to their homelands. The clear majority returned to New Mexico to live on the Mescalero Apache Indian Reservation and became a part of the Mescalero Apache Tribe. The Chiricahua that remained in Oklahoma became the Fort Sill Apache Tribe of Oklahoma.