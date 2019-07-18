Judge rules cadaver dog evidence to be allowed in Redwine murder case
Marian Camacho
July 18, 2019 07:15 AM
DURANGO, Colo. - A judge has ruled that evidence collected by cadaver dogs, in the case of the murder of Dylan Redwine, will be allowed.
Mark Redwine is accused of killing his son Dylan back in 2012.
Officials say the dogs detected evidence of human remains in Redwine's home, nine months after Dylan's disappearance and only found partial remains at a nearby reservoir.
Redwine's attorneys had asked the judge to not allow the cadaver dog evidence saying it was not scientifically sound. Prosecutors plan to use the evidence in hopes of convicting Redwine of his son's murder.
Mark Redwine's trial is set to begin in September.
