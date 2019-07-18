Judge rules cadaver dog evidence to be allowed in Redwine murder case | KOB 4
Advertisement

Judge rules cadaver dog evidence to be allowed in Redwine murder case

Marian Camacho
July 18, 2019 07:15 AM

DURANGO, Colo. - A judge has ruled that evidence collected by cadaver dogs, in the case of the murder of Dylan Redwine, will be allowed.

Advertisement

Mark Redwine is accused of killing his son Dylan back in 2012.

Officials say the dogs detected evidence of human remains in Redwine's home, nine months after Dylan's disappearance and only found partial remains at a nearby reservoir.

Redwine's attorneys had asked the judge to not allow the cadaver dog evidence saying it was not scientifically sound. Prosecutors plan to use the evidence in hopes of convicting Redwine of his son's murder.

Mark Redwine's trial is set to begin in September.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: July 18, 2019 07:15 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family, friends remember 15-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash
Family, friends remember 15-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash
Las Vegas City Council meeting abruptly ended after embattled mayor changes agenda
Las Vegas City Council meeting abruptly ended after embattled mayor changes agenda
Homeless camp in International District leaves neighbors frustrated
Homeless camp in International District leaves neighbors frustrated
Loved ones struggle to cope with random killing of man on I-25
Loved ones struggle to cope with random killing of man on I-25
19-year-old faces charges in Snapchat child porn case
19-year-old faces charges in Snapchat child porn case
Advertisement




Family, friends remember 15-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash
Family, friends remember 15-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash
Las Vegas City Council meeting abruptly ended after embattled mayor changes agenda
Las Vegas City Council meeting abruptly ended after embattled mayor changes agenda
The Latest: Epstein denied bail in sex trafficking case
The Latest: Epstein denied bail in sex trafficking case
Judge rules cadaver dog evidence to be allowed in Redwine murder case
Judge rules cadaver dog evidence to be allowed in Redwine murder case
Mariachis to play this weekend at Isotopes Park
Mariachis to play this weekend at Isotopes Park