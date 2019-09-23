Judge sets bail for woman accused of leaving 2-year-old in car to die | KOB 4
Advertisement

Judge sets bail for woman accused of leaving 2-year-old in car to die

Judge sets bail for woman accused of leaving 2-year-old in car to die

KOB Web Staff
September 23, 2019 12:13 PM

HOBBS, N.M.- The woman accused of leaving a 2-year-old girl in a car to die will be allowed to leave jail.

Advertisement

A judge set bail for Tammie Brooks at $50,000 Monday.

Brooks is accused of leaving Zariah Hasheme in her car while she went to work.

She told police she was babysitting Zariah, and forgot to drop her off at daycare.

She realized Zariah was still in the car after going to the bank in the middle of the afternoon, according to a criminal complaint.

By that time, Zariah was already dead.

Brooks' preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 23.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: September 23, 2019 12:13 PM
Created: September 23, 2019 12:10 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police: Man died from cardiac arrest
Police: Man died from cardiac arrest
16-year-old girl surprised with her own prom
16-year-old girl surprised with her own prom
Neighbors concerned about homeless camps ahead of Balloon Fiesta
Neighbors concerned about homeless camps ahead of Balloon Fiesta
APD continues to search for missing woman
APD continues to search for missing woman
Snake wrangler helps keep critters off set
Snake wrangler helps keep critters off set
Advertisement



Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge after allegedly operating e-scooter while intoxicated
Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge after allegedly operating e-scooter while intoxicated
Judge sets bail for woman accused of leaving 2-year-old in car to die
Judge sets bail for woman accused of leaving 2-year-old in car to die
Police: Man died from cardiac arrest
Police: Man died from cardiac arrest
Test scores, teacher attendance dropped from evaluations
Test scores, teacher attendance dropped from evaluations
Neighbors concerned about homeless camps ahead of Balloon Fiesta
Neighbors concerned about homeless camps ahead of Balloon Fiesta