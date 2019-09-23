Judge sets bail for woman accused of leaving 2-year-old in car to die
KOB Web Staff
September 23, 2019 12:13 PM
HOBBS, N.M.- The woman accused of leaving a 2-year-old girl in a car to die will be allowed to leave jail.
A judge set bail for Tammie Brooks at $50,000 Monday.
Brooks is accused of leaving Zariah Hasheme in her car while she went to work.
She told police she was babysitting Zariah, and forgot to drop her off at daycare.
She realized Zariah was still in the car after going to the bank in the middle of the afternoon, according to a criminal complaint.
By that time, Zariah was already dead.
Brooks' preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 23.
