Judge: Victims can sue Santa Fe Archdiocese over transfer

Attorney J. Ford Elsaesser told the Journal on Monday that the archdiocese is “disappointed and disagrees with the court’s decision.”

“We are reviewing all of our options, which may include an appeal.”

Attorneys for the 374 victim claimants filed a motion in June alleging the archdiocese improperly shielded assets in preparation for the bankruptcy filing.

Their motion alleges the archdiocese, the state’s largest, incorporated its parishes and transferred assets into trusts to “hinder, delay, or defraud” the claimants.

Lawyers for the archdiocese have said that wasn’t the intent and argued that permitting inquiry via lawsuits into the transfers would constitute an improper burden on the exercise of religion in violation of federal law.

The archdiocese contends that a decision to incorporate its parishes and set up trusts for the transfer of assets and property was part of a restructuring that began in late 2012. The transferred total was more than $150 million, Thuma’s ruling said.

