Judge will not reconsider sentence for woman who killed 2 in DWI crash
Joshua Panas
February 01, 2019 04:37 PM
SANDOVAL CO., N.M.- Judge Louis McDonald denied a motion by the district attorney's office to reconsider the three-year sentence for Christie Noriega.
She received the sentence after the judge expressed concerns about whether the department of corrections could treat Noriega's liver disease.
Noriega's attorney said the back-and-forth about the sentencing has made for a tough week for his client.
"She is very relieved that the court stuck with its original decision. She accepts responsibility for what happened and will now begin her prison term," said attorney Seve Aarons.
Noriega pleaded guilty to two counts of homicide by vehicle and aggravated DWI.
Michael Chambellan and Lonnie Escovedo were killed in the crash on I-25 near Algodones.
Noriega faced up to 30 years in prison for the crimes.
