Judge will not reconsider sentence for woman who killed 2 in DWI crash

"She is very relieved that the court stuck with its original decision. She accepts responsibility for what happened and will now begin her prison term," said attorney Seve Aarons.

Noriega pleaded guilty to two counts of homicide by vehicle and aggravated DWI.

Michael Chambellan and Lonnie Escovedo were killed in the crash on I-25 near Algodones.

Noriega faced up to 30 years in prison for the crimes.