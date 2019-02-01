Judge will not reconsider sentence for woman who killed 2 in DWI crash | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Judge will not reconsider sentence for woman who killed 2 in DWI crash

Judge will not reconsider sentence for woman who killed 2 in DWI crash

Joshua Panas
February 01, 2019 04:37 PM

SANDOVAL CO., N.M.- Judge Louis McDonald denied a motion by the district attorney's office to reconsider the three-year sentence for Christie Noriega.

Advertisement

She received the sentence after the judge expressed concerns about whether the department of corrections could treat Noriega's liver disease. 

Noriega's attorney said the back-and-forth about the sentencing has made for a tough week for his client.

"She is very relieved that the court stuck with its original decision. She accepts responsibility for what happened and will now begin her prison term," said attorney Seve Aarons.

Noriega pleaded guilty to two counts of homicide by vehicle and aggravated DWI.

Michael Chambellan and Lonnie Escovedo were killed in the crash on I-25 near Algodones.

Noriega faced up to 30 years in prison for the crimes.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: February 01, 2019 04:37 PM
Created: February 01, 2019 04:28 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man charged in connection to deaths of teenage boys
Man charged in connection to deaths of teenage boys
Judge will not reconsider sentence for woman who killed 2 in DWI crash
Judge will not reconsider sentence for woman who killed 2 in DWI crash
Man arrested for extreme animal abuse
Man arrested for extreme animal abuse
2 arrested following officer-involved shooting in Los Lunas
2 arrested following officer-involved shooting in Los Lunas
Car crashes into Circle K in SE Albuquerque
Car crashes into Circle K in SE Albuquerque
Advertisement




State looks to eventually move away from current school grading system
State looks to eventually move away from current school grading system
Judge will not reconsider sentence for woman who killed 2 in DWI crash
Judge will not reconsider sentence for woman who killed 2 in DWI crash
Cameraman confronts women in Santa Fe, accuses them of racism
Cameraman confronts women in Santa Fe, accuses them of racism
Man charged in connection to deaths of teenage boys
Man charged in connection to deaths of teenage boys
Bill calls for lifting cap on New Mexico's film incentives
Bill calls for lifting cap on New Mexico's film incentives