Judge won't dismiss suit against EPA over mine waste spill | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Judge won't dismiss suit against EPA over mine waste spill

Judge won't dismiss suit against EPA over mine waste spill

The Associated Press
March 01, 2019 04:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A judge has denied the U.S. government's request to dismiss a lawsuit that New Mexico, Utah and the Navajo Nation filed against the Environmental Protection Agency over a mine spill that polluted streams in three states.

Advertisement

U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson issued his decision Thursday.

The lawsuit stems from the 2015 spill of 3 million gallons (11 million liters) of wastewater from the Gold King Mine in southwestern Colorado. An EPA crew inadvertently triggered the spill, releasing nearly 540 U.S. tons (490 metric tons) of metals. Rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah were polluted.

New Mexico, Utah, the Navajos and about 300 individuals filed lawsuits seeking more than $2 billion in damages. The suits were consolidated, and Johnson is presiding over the case in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: March 01, 2019 04:50 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Detective reveals gruesome details of murder of teen boys
Detective reveals gruesome details of murder of teen boys
Officers: 67 immigrants found in New Mexico stash house
Officers: 67 immigrants found in New Mexico stash house
Smith's to stop accepting Visa credit cards due to 'excessive fees'
Smith's to stop accepting Visa credit cards due to 'excessive fees'
Wanted felon hits officer with car during traffic stop
Mykl Chavez
Man decides to move as cars continue to crash outside his home
Man decides to move as cars continue to crash outside his home
Advertisement




Man accused of raping prostitutes in Albuquerque
Man accused of raping prostitutes in Albuquerque
Attorney General investigates more priests suspected of rape
Attorney General investigates more priests suspected of rape
Detective reveals gruesome details of murder of teen boys
Detective reveals gruesome details of murder of teen boys
Senate to vote on $7 billion budget proposal
Senate to vote on $7 billion budget proposal
Police investigating Rio Rancho speed van fire
Police investigating Rio Rancho speed van fire