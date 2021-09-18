Judge's refusal to block vaccination requirement appealed

The Associated Press
Created: September 18, 2021 05:09 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The lawyer for two women who challenged New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s order requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for certain workers is appealing a judge’s denial of their request for an injunction blocking the mandate.
Attorney A. Blair Dunn filed a notice of appeal with the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday. That was a day after U.S. District Judge Martha Vazquez upheld Lujan Grisham’s authority to impose a vaccine mandate in a public health order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Dunn told the Santa Fe New Mexican that he believes his clients may prevail on appeal.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)