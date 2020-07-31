Jurors adjust to changes during pandemic

"Almost all of our hearings are being held remotely. We have more than 50% of our workers teleworking. And in addition to that, we have very, very strict protocols as far as cleaning wearing masks, social distancing, everybody must wear a mask at all times unless they're in a room by themselves. Period," Judge Dominguez said.

Jurors are provided a mask and hand sanitizer.

"We're holding our jury selection in much larger venues so that social distance distancing can take place and be accomplished," Judge Gonzales said.

The court has also summoned more people, and have an extra alternate to make sure trials can proceed.

"We have a very strict jury schedule. We're only allowing two jury trials per day on any given day, which we have 16 criminal judges, so we have a complete calendar of that also to limit that," Judge Gonzales said.

Jury deliberations happen in an open courtroom.

Metro Court is also cleaning areas daily, following CDC guidelines.