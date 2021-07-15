Jury begins deliberation in Mark Redwine trial

"Because of what this defendant did, the world will never know Dylan Redwine beyond that day," the prosecutor said. "We'll never know the impact that he would have had on this world today. His high school years, college, future, family of his own-- all those things were robbed by that guy."

Medical investigators said Dylan suffered blunt force trauma.

Prosecutors say Mark and Dylan had a strained, deteriorating relationship.

When Dylan visited his father, prosecutors allege Mark lost it when his son brought up compromising photos.

But the defense paints a different picture. They said Mark loved his son.

The defense claims Dylan was killed by wild animals after he wandered from his father's home.

"You may not approve a lot of things, but if they don't know what happened, you don't know what happened," the defense told the jury during closing arguments.

Jurors will consider two charges, murder in the second degree and child abuse resulting in death.