Jury trials in NM paused for remainder of 2020

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 13, 2020 06:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Supreme Court announced Friday that criminal and civil trials across the state are paused through the end of the year.

“Pausing jury trials will protect the public while allowing critical court functions to continue,” said Chief Justice Michael E. Vigil. “This additional precaution will reduce the number of people who need to come to a courthouse at a time when the state has tightened public health order restrictions on New Mexicans because of a spike in COVID-19.”

New Mexico’s appellate, district, metropolitan and magistrate courts will remain open with COVID-safe procedures in place.


