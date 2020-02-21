Katie Sepich's parents reflect on Dateline episode, daughter's legacy

Tessa Mentus, Steve Soliz
Updated: February 21, 2020 10:31 PM
Created: February 21, 2020 06:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The story of Katie Sepich was featured on NBC's Dateline Friday night.
Sepich, 22, was raped and murdered after leaving a party in Carlsbad in 2003. Her body was found in Las Cruces
Sepich's parents said they were comfortable with Dateline covering their daughter's case because they "relive it all constantly."
Following the New Mexico State University graduate's death, her parents pushed for Katie's Law. It allows law enforcement to collect DNA from people who have been arrested for serious crimes.
Sepich's parents spoke with KOB 4 about the Dateline episode and their advocacy work. Click on the video to see the full interview.
