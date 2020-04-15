Keller details how Albuquerque is protecting homeless during COVID-19 crisis | KOB 4
Keller details how Albuquerque is protecting homeless during COVID-19 crisis

Kai Porter
Updated: April 15, 2020 05:23 PM
Created: April 15, 2020 03:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mayor Tim Keller detailed what the City of Albuquerque is doing to protect homeless people from COVID-19.

Keller said the city has given out 15 motel vouchers so far-- to provide a place to stay for those who live on the streets.

“The stay-at-home order means a pretty specific thing to almost all of us," Keller said. "It doesn’t if you don’t have a home.”

Mayor Keller said the city’s Westside Emergency Housing Center is also operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It provides testing and isolation pods.

Since March 17, 33 people have been tested for COVID-19, according to Keller.

“We’re grateful to say that we have no positive results at this time," Keller said. "Now, I would say we expect positive results, just like our fire department and our police department, mathematically we expect that to happen, and we’re ready for that to happen.”

Dr. Laura Parajon said they are taking precautions for about 350 people who stay at the shelter each night.

“We’re also practicing social distancing at the Westside shelter, so we’re having less than 50 people in each housing pod, and trying to maintain people to be 6 feet apart," Parajon said. "We have not one in the top bunks and we’re using head to toe placement for everybody.”

Albuquerque Healthcare for the Homeless has set up a hotline to assist people living on the streets. People can call (505)414-0653 for assistance.


