Keller highlights bright spots, challenges in Albuquerque fight against COVID-19

Mayor Tim Keller says Albuquerque is doing better than other cities, such as Denver, Tucson, Phoenix and Oklahoma City. However, in some categories, Albuquerque continues to face challenges.

"If you look at where we're at now in respect to those other cities, you do see the positive rate challenge," Keller said. "The percentage of people that are testing positive in the Albuquerque-metro area is extremely problematic, and it continues to be. You can see this is an area we were better than any of these other cities, up until basically last month."