Keller highlights bright spots, challenges in Albuquerque fight against COVID-19

Steve Soliz
Updated: December 01, 2020 05:25 PM
Created: December 01, 2020 04:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque continues to struggle in its fight against COVID-19.
Tuesday, Bernalillo County, where Albuquerque is located, reported 895 new COVID-19 cases.
Mayor Tim Keller says Albuquerque is doing better than other cities, such as Denver, Tucson, Phoenix and Oklahoma City. However, in some categories, Albuquerque continues to face challenges.
"If you look at where we're at now in respect to those other cities, you do see the positive rate challenge," Keller said. "The percentage of people that are testing positive in the Albuquerque-metro area is extremely problematic, and it continues to be. You can see this is an area we were better than any of these other cities, up until basically last month."
The city reports that one out of every five tests in Albuquerque is coming back positive.
However, it's not all bad news.
"We continue to be much, much better when it comes to the percentage of population tested," Keller said. "I really appreciate the Department of Health, the governor and the state. This is a reflection of a partnership with all of our hospitals, the others doing testing, the testing facility we have out at Balloon Fiesta, the testing we're doing at Alamosa Community Center on the West Side. We are doing a much, much better job getting our people tested than these other cities."
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company