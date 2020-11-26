Kirtland man stuck and killed by SUV near Farmington | KOB 4

Kirtland man stuck and killed by SUV near Farmington

The Associated Press
Created: November 26, 2020 07:11 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state police say a man who was walking in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 64 near Farmington has been struck and killed by an SUV.

The accident that happened at about 7 p.m. Tuesday killed 48-year-old Freddie Chatto of Kirtland.

Police say a Farmington resident was driving west on Highway 64 and did not see Chatto because he was wearing dark clothing and walking in an unlit area of the highway.

The driver was not hurt. Police say they suspect Chatto may have been intoxicated.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

