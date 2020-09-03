KOB 4 Announces Political Debate Schedule, Partnership with The Santa Fe New Mexican

The debates will be carried on all of KOB 4’s platforms including kob.com. KOB 4 has also agreed to allow any radio station in New Mexico to broadcast any of these debates at no cost. We believe free distribution of our debates to the radio stations’ many listeners is an additional public service. Additionally, KOB 4 is allowing KRWG-TV, the PBS affiliate in Las Cruces to also re-broadcast our U.S. Senate and 2nd Congressional debates at no cost.



“KOB 4’s dedication to a stronger democracy through televised debates stretches for literally over 70 years,” said KOB4’s Vice President and General Manager Michelle Donaldson. “We believe debates benefit voters and candidates.”

“Elections and democracy, even in the best times, are about voters knowing where candidates stand,” said New Mexican Editor Phill Casaus. “We are excited to partner with KOB 4 because our two organizations have a long history of service in Northern New Mexico, and because we believe giving voters key information at this critical time has never been more important.”