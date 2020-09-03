KOB 4 Announces Political Debate Schedule, Partnership with The Santa Fe New Mexican

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 03, 2020 06:47 PM
Created: September 03, 2020 04:53 PM
KOB 4 is hosting three televised debates for candidates running for Congressional seats; two of the debates are co-sponsored by The Santa Fe New Mexican. The debate schedule is:
KOB 4’s Tessa Mentus and Chris Ramirez will co-moderate each debate. A journalist from The Santa Fe New Mexican will also join the moderating team during the U.S. Senate and 3rd Congressional District debates.
The debates will be carried on all of KOB 4’s platforms including kob.com. KOB 4 has also agreed to allow any radio station in New Mexico to broadcast any of these debates at no cost. We believe free distribution of our debates to the radio stations’ many listeners is an additional public service. Additionally, KOB 4 is allowing KRWG-TV, the PBS affiliate in Las Cruces to also re-broadcast our U.S. Senate and 2nd Congressional debates at no cost.
“KOB 4’s dedication to a stronger democracy through televised debates stretches for literally over 70 years,” said KOB4’s Vice President and General Manager Michelle Donaldson. “We believe debates benefit voters and candidates.”
“Elections and democracy, even in the best times, are about voters knowing where candidates stand,” said New Mexican Editor Phill Casaus. “We are excited to partner with KOB 4 because our two organizations have a long history of service in Northern New Mexico, and because we believe giving voters key information at this critical time has never been more important.”
At this point, Ben Ray Lujan’s team has declined participation in the U.S Senate Debate. Regardless, KOB 4 will have three podiums inside the studio and KOB 4 has informed Lujan’s campaign team that he is welcomed to take his place at the podium if he changes his position.
A debate between the NM 1st Congressional candidates, Incumbent Democrat Rep. Deb Haaland and Republican Challenger Michelle Garcia Holmes, will not happen. Garcia Holmes agreed to a proposed debate, however Rep. Haaland did not despite repeated efforts by KOB 4 to work with her campaign.
In KOB 4’s original invitation to U.S. House of Representatives candidates, we stated agreeable candidates will receive free airtime if her opponent chooses not to participate in a debate. Since Rep. Haaland has not agreed to a debate, Garcia Holmes will be interviewed live on KOB 4.
