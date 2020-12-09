KOB 4 hosts Inspire summit for New Mexico businesses

The world of social media platforms and e-commerce intimidated Martens at first.

“Intense persistence over the next ten days. I put it together and got it online,” she said.

In record time, Martens digital footprint was firmly planted, and it wasn’t long before the payoff arrived.

“I think that introducing the website has made it possible for this little tiny shop in little tiny Corrales to be seen by the world. That's a big deal. I've had some out of state orders, which has been really exciting. I never expected that to happen,” she said.

Martens was among a number of business owners who shared their survival stories during the online Inspire webinar presentation hosted by KOB 4. From absorbing online sales platforms, to other ways of conducting business outside the box—dozens of business owners took part.

Martens said she was glad she took a leap of faith, and hopes other will, too.

“The future is online, and you just have to grab the bull by the horns and sit down and do it one step at a time. Just give yourself some time,” she said.

To watch the webinar in its entirety, click here.