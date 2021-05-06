KOB 4 team honored with regional Murrow award for pandemic reporting on Navajo Nation

Nathan O'Neal
KOB 4 was awarded a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for its news documentary "The People vs The Pandemic" - which examines health disparities on the Navajo Nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nathan O'Neal, Colton Shone and photojournalist Jonathan Dineyazhe led the effort reporting on one of the hardest hit communities in the world, documenting stories of tragedy, resilience and hope.
"The People vs The Pandemic" was honored for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Of the awards given to journalists, the Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world.
"The People vs The Pandemic" was part of a National Fellowship project through the University of Southern California's Center for Health Journalism.
