KOB 4 team honored with regional Murrow award for pandemic reporting on Navajo Nation

KOB 4 was awarded a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for its news documentary "The People vs The Pandemic" - which examines health disparities on the Navajo Nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nathan O'Neal, Colton Shone and photojournalist Jonathan Dineyazhe led the effort reporting on one of the hardest hit communities in the world, documenting stories of tragedy, resilience and hope.