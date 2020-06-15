KOB 4 Weather Special: Monsoon 2020

KOB 4 Weather Team
Updated: June 15, 2020 09:28 PM
Created: June 15, 2020 04:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The monsoon in New Mexico officially started on June 15, and will last until Sept. 30.
The monsoon is a seasonal wind sift across the southwest. By June, atmospheric pressure increases over northern Mexico, and a high pressure system, also known as a monsoon high, develops.
As it strengthens and moves eastern New Mexico, it shifts the prevailing winds from dry westerlies to south or southeasterly winds over much of Mexico and the American southwest. This flow can then transport moisture from the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of California and the Gulf of Mexico, sometimes resulting in the wettest three months across the state.
On average half of New Mexico's annual rain falls during the monsoon.
The KOB 4 Weather Team looked into various aspects of the monsoon. Watch the video to see what New Mexico could be in for in 2020-- in addition to the dangers of a monsoon and how to prepare of it.
