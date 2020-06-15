KOB 4 Weather Special: Monsoon 2020 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

KOB 4 Weather Special: Monsoon 2020

KOB 4 Weather Team
Updated: June 15, 2020 09:28 PM
Created: June 15, 2020 04:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The monsoon in New Mexico officially started on June 15, and will last until Sept. 30.

The monsoon is a seasonal wind sift across the southwest. By June, atmospheric pressure increases over northern Mexico, and a high pressure system, also known as a monsoon high, develops.

Advertisement

As it strengthens and moves eastern New Mexico, it shifts the prevailing winds from dry westerlies to south or southeasterly winds over much of Mexico and the American southwest. This flow can then transport moisture from the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of California and the Gulf of Mexico, sometimes resulting in the wettest three months across the state.

On average half of New Mexico's annual rain falls during the monsoon.

The KOB 4 Weather Team looked into various aspects of the monsoon. Watch the video to see what New Mexico could be in for in 2020-- in addition to the dangers of a monsoon and how to prepare of it.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Juan de Oñate statue to be removed following shooting during protest
Juan de Oñate statue to be removed following shooting during protest
Isleta Resort & Casino reopens with new COVID-safe practices
Isleta Resort & Casino reopens with new COVID-safe practices
Following police reform announcement in Albuquerque, organizers of protests feel left out
Following police reform announcement in Albuquerque, organizers of protests feel left out
Family of man killed by APD breathes sighs of relief after city announced new public safety department
Family of man killed by APD breathes sighs of relief after city announced new public safety department
Bus driver stabbed on Albuquerque's West Side
Bus driver stabbed on Albuquerque's West Side
Advertisement


Juan de Oñate statue to be removed following shooting during protest
Juan de Oñate statue to be removed following shooting during protest
Family of man killed by APD breathes sighs of relief after city announced new public safety department
Family of man killed by APD breathes sighs of relief after city announced new public safety department
Mayor says new Community Safety Department won’t replace policing
Mayor says new Community Safety Department won’t replace policing
Following police reform announcement in Albuquerque, organizers of protests feel left out
Following police reform announcement in Albuquerque, organizers of protests feel left out
APD Police Union ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Keller’s new Community Safety Department
APD Police Union ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Keller’s new Community Safety Department