KOB 4/Survey USA poll asks New Mexicans about COVID-19 restrictions, vaccines

28% stated very safe.

27% stated mostly safe.

13% stated mostly unsafe

11% said they weren't sure.

The survey shows 60% of respondents with a high school education felt that the vaccine was some degree of safe.

It also showed 65% of people with some college felt the same way, and 77% of people with a four-year degree felt the vaccines are safe.

That trend line continues with income.

Political science professor Lonna Atkeson said there's a lot to read into.

"There is a big class difference going on. Obviously that is an information issue, this is a trust issue," she said. " College educated people are more trusting in the system, and they are also more Democratic and live in urban areas in New Mexico."

New Mexicans were also asked if they have been vaccinated.

65% said they were either fully or partially vaccinated.

34% said they were not vaccinated.

2% said they were unsure.

The people who said they were not vaccinated were asked what was causing their hesitancy.

29% are concerned about an alternative agenda

24% are concerned about safety

16% felt COVID isn't dangerous enough

14% are concerned about vaccine side effects



