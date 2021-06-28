KOB 4/Survey USA poll asks New Mexicans about COVID-19 restrictions, vaccines

Chris Ramirez
June 28, 2021
June 28, 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- KOB 4 partnered with the non-partisan polling company Survey USA to gauge New Mexican's opinions on a variety of important issues.
New Mexicans were asked, "Were the COVID-19 restrictions in place in New Mexico during the pandemic too strict? Too lenient? Or just about right?
As expected, political ideology played a factor.
New Mexicans were also asked, "In general, how safe or unsafe do you think the coronavirus vaccines are?"
The survey shows 60% of respondents with a high school education felt that the vaccine was some degree of safe.
It also showed 65% of people with some college felt the same way, and 77% of people with a four-year degree felt the vaccines are safe.
That trend line continues with income.
Political science professor Lonna Atkeson said there's a lot to read into.
"There is a big class difference going on. Obviously that is an information issue, this is a trust issue," she said. " College educated people are more trusting in the system, and they are also more Democratic and live in urban areas in New Mexico."
New Mexicans were also asked if they have been vaccinated.
The people who said they were not vaccinated were asked what was causing their hesitancy.
