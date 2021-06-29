KOB 4/Survey USA poll asks New Mexicans about crime

New Mexicans were also asked, "What is the most important issue to you right now?"

The economy - 25%

Crime - 18%

Coronavirus - 15%

Education - 11%

Homelessness - 11%

With Albuquerque homicides on track to break records, KOB 4 wanted to drill down on what New Mexicans think about Albuquerque's crime crisis.

People were asked, "Is crime in the City of Albuquerque a problem?"

67% said it's a very serious problem

20% said it's somewhat of a problem

5% said it's not much of a problem.

Atkeson said the numbers should catch the attention of city and state leaders.

"With this question on crime, it shows me Republicans are headed in the right direction, the Moores campaign was in the right direction, but it was a blue district," she said. "Hitting on crime is clearly the right way for Republicans to think about their election campaigns. The issue Of crime is a critical one."

