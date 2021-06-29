KOB 4/Survey USA poll asks New Mexicans about crime

Chris Ramirez
Updated: June 29, 2021 10:36 PM
Created: June 29, 2021 09:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- KOB 4 partnered with the non-partisan polling company Survey USA to gauge New Mexican's opinions on a variety of important issues, including crime.
New Mexicans were asked whether the state is headed in the right direction? Or is it on the wrong track?
UNM political science professor Lonna Atkeson believes the numbers should be concerning for political leaders in the state.
"With these uncertainties, there is a lot of policy change going on and people feel very uncertain about that," she said. "There are certainly things in this survey that signals the governor has some potential concerns as an incumbent. That's one of them. First of all, it's not a majority and that's a problem. If the majority of people don't think we're on the right track, that's disconcerting."
New Mexicans were also asked, "What is the most important issue to you right now?"
With Albuquerque homicides on track to break records, KOB 4 wanted to drill down on what New Mexicans think about Albuquerque's crime crisis.
People were asked, "Is crime in the City of Albuquerque a problem?"
Atkeson said the numbers should catch the attention of city and state leaders.
"With this question on crime, it shows me Republicans are headed in the right direction, the Moores campaign was in the right direction, but it was a blue district," she said. "Hitting on crime is clearly the right way for Republicans to think about their election campaigns. The issue Of crime is a critical one."
