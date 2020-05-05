KOB's Safe Start NM page allows businesses to inform customers, other businesses of COVID-19 safety measures

Business owners can pick their category, and upload their plans to reopen. Those plans can be viewed by customers and other businesses that are looking for ideas to keep everyone safe.

Businesses like American Home Furniture helped KOB get the program started.

"So with the KOB site, we're able to put all the information on there as far as our cleaning standards, our face masks, all the precautions were taking, that we're following CDC guidelines and so the guests know, we they come into American Home when we're allowed to reopen, they'll have a safe shopping experience," said Jack Freed, marketing manager for American Home Furniture and Mattress.

Click here to be redirected to KOB's Safe Start New Mexico page