KOB's Safe Start NM page allows businesses to inform customers, other businesses of COVID-19 safety measures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As businesses begin to reopen in New Mexico, KOB 4 is making it easier for businesses to share what COVID-19 safety precautions they are taking to keep customers safe.
Amanda Fry, owner of Wax and Wane Spa, said she is requiring face masks and limiting the number of people inside her building when she reopens.
"Once we get the OK from the governor, we'll open back up," she said. "We will have our clients wait in their cars until their appointment time, so they're not going to be waiting in any communal waiting area together."
Wax and Wane Spa is among a growing number of businesses posting their plans on KOB's Safe Start New Mexico web page.
Business owners can pick their category, and upload their plans to reopen. Those plans can be viewed by customers and other businesses that are looking for ideas to keep everyone safe.
Businesses like American Home Furniture helped KOB get the program started.
"So with the KOB site, we're able to put all the information on there as far as our cleaning standards, our face masks, all the precautions were taking, that we're following CDC guidelines and so the guests know, we they come into American Home when we're allowed to reopen, they'll have a safe shopping experience," said Jack Freed, marketing manager for American Home Furniture and Mattress.
