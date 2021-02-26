La Cueva teacher worries student-athletes' academics will suffer with no sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. A teacher at La Cueva High School fears the schoolwork of student-athletes will stuffer if they can't participate in sports.

“These kids have been working for a long time. They’ve done everything we’ve asked of them," Lena Eddings said. "To take away any choice of them having a piece of their season or for some of these kids it’s going to be the second season in a row, half of their high school careers, is just a great way to disincentive them.”