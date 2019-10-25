Lab-tested chimps to retire in captivity instead of relocating to sanctuary

“These chimpanzees have done their debt to society,” said resident Sherri Clark. “Even if they are sick, they deserve their last final days to be happy.”

The chimps endured medical testing at the Alamogordo facility before the National Institutes of Health took over in 2001.

The chimps were supposed to travel to a place called “Chimp Haven” in Louisiana.

Chimp Haven’s president, Rana Smith said they understand the decision, but they are still disappointed.

In a statement, Smith said:

“We are disappointed by the decision of the National Institutes of Health to withhold 44 chimpanzees from Alamogordo Primate Facility the chance to experience the benefits of sanctuary. This is disappointing given the stellar track record Chimp Haven has with smoothly and successfully transitioning hundreds of chimpanzees from research facilities to sanctuary retirement.

We respect the medical opinions of the veterinary panel and appreciate that this was likely not an easy recommendation because it is impossible to accurately predict chimpanzee health and longevity. At Chimp Haven, we’ve seen the health and behavior of many chimpanzees improve, including those who are geriatric, fragile and came to the sanctuary socially challenged. We firmly believe sanctuary life is the best place for chimpanzees.

Although Thursday’s decision saddens us for the chimpanzees who may never have an opportunity for sanctuary retirement, we are looking forward to continuing to accept dozens of chimpanzees from other facilities into our newly-built habitats in the months to come.”

The 44 Chimpanzees will spend the rest of their lives at the Alamogordo Primate Facility.

“A sanctuary is exactly its word-- sanctuary. Let them go,” Clark said.