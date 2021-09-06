Labor Day crowds enjoy Lake Farmington | KOB 4
Labor Day crowds enjoy Lake Farmington

Diana Castillo
Updated: September 06, 2021 06:42 PM
Created: September 06, 2021 04:33 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. - The weather couldn't have been more perfect for Labor Day at Lake Farmington. People were fishing, swimming and taking a break from their usual routine.

"Just hanging out fishing, see if we can catch anything at the lake,” said Urijah.

While the fish weren't too eager to come out, several people did make their way to the lake, some even coming from other parts of the state. 

"We are on our way back to Albuquerque, we spent the weekend in Cortez, Colorado,” said Brian. 

Brian and Michelle said they had to make a quick pit stop to Lake Farmington before their three-day weekend ends.

"We were amazed how big it was and so we thought we have to come back here," said Michelle. 


