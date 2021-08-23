Lake Nighthorse shortens hours due to staffing shortage | KOB 4
Lake Nighthorse shortens hours due to staffing shortage

Diana Castillo
Created: August 23, 2021 08:09 PM

DURANGO, CO. — Summer is quickly coming to an end and many are making their way to Lake Nighthorse in Durango.

Due to staffing shortages, the lake's hours have shortened. Instead of the usual 6:30 a.m. to  7:30 p.m., the lake will now be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The new hours started Monday and will stick around through Sept. 30.

The hours for the lake's Aqua Park will stay the same till Sept. 6, when it closes for the season.

The Durango Parks and Recreation Department said this is an unprecedented staffing shortage this season. With many seasonal staff members heading to college soon, there was no other choice. 


