LANL launches educational website to help students, teachers and parents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) launched a new website that provides resources for students who are learning from home.
"We created this platform to harness all of the work that these local organizations are already doing and put it on a place where students and families and teachers don't have to look at many many many different resources and use up even more of that screen time," said Anjeli Doti, graudate resarch assistant at LANL.
The national laboratory teamed with local organizations in the STEAM field to create NM STEAM Hub for students, teachers and parents.
"It's meant to be a central resource where students, teachers and families can come together and find information on steam education and connect to a larger steam ecosystem that includes the whole student," Doti said.
The free online resource is a team effort which includes Explora, Twirl, STEM Santa Fe, and national organizations, including NASA and the TGR Foundation.
The website features resources including lesson plans, virtual field trips and many other educational activities.
"And that is one of the motivations behind the Steam Hub-- is to bolster that compassion and that care that exists and make that work a little bit easier, a little more straight forward and hopefully build some good community along the way," Doti said.
