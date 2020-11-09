LANL launches educational website to help students, teachers and parents | KOB 4
Advertisement

LANL launches educational website to help students, teachers and parents

Brett Luna
Created: November 09, 2020 01:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) launched a new website that provides resources for students who are learning from home.

"We created this platform to harness all of the work that these local organizations are already doing and put it on a place where students and families and teachers don't have to look at many many many different resources and use up even more of that screen time," said Anjeli Doti, graudate resarch assistant at LANL. 
  
The national laboratory teamed with local organizations in the STEAM field to create NM STEAM Hub for students, teachers and parents.

Advertisement

"It's meant to be a central resource where students, teachers and families can come together and find information on steam education and connect to a larger steam ecosystem that includes the whole student," Doti said.

The free online resource is a team effort which includes Explora, Twirl, STEM Santa Fe, and national organizations, including NASA and the TGR Foundation.

The website features resources including lesson plans, virtual field trips and many other educational activities.

"And that is one of the motivations behind the Steam Hub-- is to bolster that compassion and that care that exists and make that work a little bit easier, a little more straight forward and hopefully build some good community along the way," Doti said.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

COVID in New Mexico: Biostatistician helps put the latest numbers into context
COVID in New Mexico: Biostatistician helps put the latest numbers into context
Presbyterian takes proactive approach to support health care workers on front lines of pandemic
Presbyterian takes proactive approach to support health care workers on front lines of pandemic
State Police investigate double homicide in Las Vegas
State Police investigate double homicide in Las Vegas
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,214 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,214 additional COVID-19 cases
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins
President-elect Joe Biden, joined by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks at The Queen theater, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Advertisement


New Mexico hospitals seeing strain as COVID-19 cases climb
New Mexico hospitals seeing strain as COVID-19 cases climb
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins
President-elect Joe Biden, joined by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks at The Queen theater, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Navajo Nation reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective
FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, Pfizer said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)
A look back at the 2000 presidential election; how 2020’s results compare
A look back at the 2000 presidential election; how 2020’s results compare