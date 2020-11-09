LANL launches educational website to help students, teachers and parents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) launched a new website that provides resources for students who are learning from home.

"We created this platform to harness all of the work that these local organizations are already doing and put it on a place where students and families and teachers don't have to look at many many many different resources and use up even more of that screen time," said Anjeli Doti, graudate resarch assistant at LANL.



The national laboratory teamed with local organizations in the STEAM field to create NM STEAM Hub for students, teachers and parents.