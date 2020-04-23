LANL providing COVID-19 modeling for New Mexico

The projections show 98 deaths in New Mexico by April 29. The number of deaths grows to 220 in the following six weeks.

Manore said their modeling doesn't explicitly include social distancing. However, she said they do include intervention measures, such as like limiting businesses and ordering people to stay home.

"The future projections of slow growth depend on the situation staying as it is right now," she said. "So if we released interventions than we would expect something probably something would change in terms of growth rate."

Manore says, according to the data, there's a 57% chance New Mexico has already seen its peak, or the greatest number of new cases.

However, if New Mexico hasn't seen its peak, she expects it to happen within the next few weeks.