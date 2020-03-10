Lapel: Farmington Police release accident footage involving homeless man and truck driver

Diana Castillo
FARMINGTON N.M- Several posts circulating on Facebook claim a Farmington police officer was disrespectful toward a homeless man who was involved in a pedestrian accident.
The incident happened on Thursday, March 5. According to FPD, a truck hit the man while he was in a crosswalk. Police got camera footage from a gas station that caught the incident on a security camera.
The driver of the truck was cited and is scheduled to appear in court, but they were not cited until a day after the incident.
“The officer interviewed the driver and the pedestrian, interviewed witnesses, reviewed the footage and through that investigation determined that the driver was at fault and the driver was cited to appear in court. So sometimes the investigation takes time and that's why the citation did not occur until the next day,” said Nicole Brown, the spokesperson for the Farmington Police Department.
Some employees of this gas station know the homeless man by Kevin. They said he is a regular customer and frequently sits outside the station. After the accident was posted on Facebook, one poster claimed that FPD did not charge the driver right away because he is homeless.
FPD released the entire lapel video from the accident and posted on social media. It shows the officer interacting with witnesses and employees from the gas station. The officer even visits the pedestrian in the hospital.
“We felt that it was important for our agency to be transparent to communicate well with the community” Brown said.
A GoFundMe page has been made to help the Kevin out. The gas station employees said some of them who pitched, also pitched in for a three day stay at a hotel where the man can heal and rest.
