Lapel: Farmington Police release accident footage involving homeless man and truck driver

Some employees of this gas station know the homeless man by Kevin. They said he is a regular customer and frequently sits outside the station. After the accident was posted on Facebook, one poster claimed that FPD did not charge the driver right away because he is homeless.

FPD released the entire lapel video from the accident and posted on social media. It shows the officer interacting with witnesses and employees from the gas station. The officer even visits the pedestrian in the hospital.

“We felt that it was important for our agency to be transparent to communicate well with the community” Brown said.

A GoFundMe page has been made to help the Kevin out. The gas station employees said some of them who pitched, also pitched in for a three day stay at a hotel where the man can heal and rest.