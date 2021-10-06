Lapel video details what led to deadly San Juan County shooting

Farmington police responded to an early morning call about a woman who was beaten with a bat and jumped out of a moving pickup truck. The woman was treated at a hospital for her injuries, including a broken leg. Deputies obtained a warrant for the house where the woman was beaten.

Deputies found Tedman Werito at the house and engaged in an hour-long standoff where Werito continuously entered and exited the house while holding a gun. Werito eventually threw a grenade and the SWAT team responded by throwing two flash bangs and a tear gas canister to get him out of the house. Nearly two hours after the standoff started, Werito exited the house with a gun pointed at deputies; five of whom fired their own guns, killing Werito.