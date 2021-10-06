Lapel video details what led to deadly San Juan County shooting

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 06, 2021 09:17 AM
Created: October 06, 2021 09:01 AM
SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – The San Juan County Sheriff's Office released lapel video showing what led up a deadly shooting last month.
The video from Sept. 13 shows a standoff between deputies and Tedman Werito, who was killed by deputies after a two-hour-long exchange.
Farmington police responded to an early morning call about a woman who was beaten with a bat and jumped out of a moving pickup truck. The woman was treated at a hospital for her injuries, including a broken leg. Deputies obtained a warrant for the house where the woman was beaten.
Deputies found Tedman Werito at the house and engaged in an hour-long standoff where Werito continuously entered and exited the house while holding a gun. Werito eventually threw a grenade and the SWAT team responded by throwing two flash bangs and a tear gas canister to get him out of the house. Nearly two hours after the standoff started, Werito exited the house with a gun pointed at deputies; five of whom fired their own guns, killing Werito.
According to deputies, Werito was released from jail in December and had a long criminal history, including an aggravated assault charge while out on pre-trial services and a failure to turn himself in back in March.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company