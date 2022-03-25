Lapel video: Inmate hijacks transport van, prompting I-40 chase

Brianna Wilson
Warning: The contents of the video may be difficult for some to watch.
CIBOLA COUNTY, N.M. – New body camera footage of a law enforcement chase along I-40 shows what happened after the pursuit ended Monday.
Multiple agencies followed 35-year-old Joshua Hall for approximately 30 miles after he stole a prisoner transport van near Laguna. Two other inmates remained locked up inside. The chase ended when two Cibola County units crashed into the van, near Grants.
In the above video, from several different law enforcement body cameras, Hall is pulled from the wrecked van and taken into custody on new charges. The other two inmates are also taken into custody, but on their original charges.
