Lapel Video: Lea County Chief Deputy District Attorney arrested for DUI

Investigators said they noticed “bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcoholic beverages” on Thomas’ breath. According to the complaint, “Thomas did not seem to have a good balance when he stepped out of the vehicle.”

“We hate to see a person in any position go down this path especially when you do have a career that’s probably going to cost you everything you have,” said Sheriff Herrington.

According to the complaint, Thomas declined field sobriety tests and “stated he understood his rights, but did not want to answer any questions.”

In a press release from the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s office, it states Thomas was currently the chief deputy district attorney with fifth judicial district attorney’s office in Lea County. Officials said he accepted the position in 2019.

“Mr. Thomas was employed as a chief deputy district attorney by our office in Lea County,” said Fifth Judicial District Attorney, Dianna Luce.

Thomas resigned as Lea County’s chief deputy district attorney shortly after his arrest.

"Mr. Thomas resigned his position on Saturday, February 29th,” Luce said.

Thomas was a former assistant district attorney in Chaves County, Lea County and Eddy County.

Thomas has been charged with Aggravated DUI of intoxicating liquors or drugs (1st offense) and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

The case is still under investigation.

“Our office has conflicted the criminal case to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s office—That’s Andrea Reeb, and that conflict was sent to her on Friday,” Luce said.

Thomas was released from Chaves County Jail Sunday.