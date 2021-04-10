Lapel video reveals more details about what led up to NMSP Officer Darian Jarrott's death

Jarrott: “Yeah, mind if I open the door? Or if you want to roll down the window more.”

Officer Jarrott then noticed a gun in the vehicle, and asked Cueva if he could hold on to it for his safety. Cueva seemingly agreed, however just moments later, Cueva shot him.

Cueva proceeded to shoot Jarrott several more times, then once more in the back of the head.

Cueva sped off and was killed shortly afterwards in a gunfight with law enforcement in Las Cruces.