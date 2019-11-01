Lapel video shows people escaping Santa Fe apartment fire

"There was fire shooting out of my door," Aliyah McDonald said. "There was fire in the hallway fire in the stairwell."

Gloria Lucero Buschman was killed in the fire.

Police believe she started the fire in her apartment on purpose.

Everyone else made it out safely. However, McDonald said her family will have to rebuild everything their family worked for.

"It is extremely overwhelming to think about everything we've worked really hard for to put it back together," she said. "It's really kind of surreal, processing it is just kind of difficult at the moment."