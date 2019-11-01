Lapel video shows people escaping Santa Fe apartment fire | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Lapel video shows people escaping Santa Fe apartment fire

Lapel video shows people escaping Santa Fe apartment fire

Kai Porter
Updated: November 01, 2019 06:15 PM
Created: November 01, 2019 04:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Video from an officer’s lapel camera shows a fire ripping through a Santa Fe apartment complex.

Advertisement

The fire broke out around 7:30 Saturday morning.

People rushed to safety, some jumping from their balcony.

"There was fire shooting out of my door," Aliyah McDonald said. "There was fire in the hallway fire in the stairwell."

Gloria Lucero Buschman was killed in the fire.

Police believe she started the fire in her apartment on purpose.

Everyone else made it out safely. However, McDonald said her family will have to rebuild everything their family worked for.

"It is extremely overwhelming to think about everything we've worked really hard for to put it back together," she said. "It's really kind of surreal, processing it is just kind of difficult at the moment."


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Nehemiah Griego receives three life sentences, 14 years for killing family
Nehemiah Griego receives three life sentences, 14 years for killing family
NMSP: Man dead, officer injured after officer-involved shooting
NMSP: Man dead, officer injured after officer-involved shooting
Police: New Mexico woman bit daughter, 5, over lost shoes
Monique Montellano
Man faces road rage suspect in court
Man faces road rage suspect in court
Alleged serial rapist arrested and charged by State Police
Alleged serial rapist arrested and charged by State Police
Advertisement


Crash forces closures on Unser at I-40
Crash forces closures on Unser at I-40
Lapel video shows people escaping Santa Fe apartment fire
Lapel video shows people escaping Santa Fe apartment fire
Nehemiah Griego receives three life sentences, 14 years for killing family
Nehemiah Griego receives three life sentences, 14 years for killing family
New Mexico fight over Epstein grazing leases settled
New Mexico fight over Epstein grazing leases settled
Gov. Lujan Grisham donates $100,000 to fight childhood hunger in NM
Gov. Lujan Grisham donates $100,000 to fight childhood hunger in NM