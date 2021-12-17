Lapel video shows Santa Fe sheriff’s deputies arrive at deadly house fire

Chase Golightly
December 17, 2021
December 17, 2021
CHIMAYÓ, N.M. — Video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office shows the perspectives of two deputies as they attempt to rescue two young girls in a Chimayó house fire earlier this month.
The lapel video released Friday shows massive flames engulfing the home in Northern Santa Fe County on Dec. 4. The fire killed 10-year-old Aaleah Carbajal and 12-year-old Elliana Martinez. Those two deputies were some of the first to arrive. One of them is seen running toward the home as smoke from the fire fills the air around them.
Another grabs a fire extinguisher and tries to use it but the flames are too big. The home was completely taken over by the fire. Even though the situation is severe, they don’t give up.
One then tries to kick in one of the doors to the home, but once he gets it open, black smoke starts billowing out. Firefighters arrive, and one deputy picks up one of the hoses and tries to knock down the flames himself.
Everyone inside the home were able to get out, except the two girls. They were taken to the hospital where they died.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that it will be weeks before a cause of the fire is determined. KOB reached out to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office but did not hear back.
