Large venues prepare for New Mexico to fully reopen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It's a milestone many New Mexicans are celebrating: the state will fully reopen July 1.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday that the state will drop all COVID-19 capacity restrictions now that 60% of New Mexicans are fully vaccinated.
The Rio Rancho Events Center is already planning for the future.
On Aug. 1, Foreigner will play for a live crowd. Zapp will bring R&B to the venue on Aug. 7.
Just in time for the Fourth of July, the Isotopes are preparing to welcome more fans to The Lab.
"Now we have a lot of tickets to sell, a lot of work in front of us to pack the house," said John Traub, general manager of the Isotopes.
The Fourth of July series will showcase a huge fireworks display at the ballpark.
