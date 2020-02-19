Largest New Mexico utility aims to improve customer service

The Associated Press
Created: February 19, 2020 09:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's largest electric utility is changing the way it interacts with customers.
Public Service Co. of New Mexico said Wednesday that new communication methods are being implemented to make it easier for New Mexicans to do business with the utility.
Those methods include a phone system that allows for reporting outages and the ability to retrieve account balances, requesting payment extensions or report outages via text.
With the changes, the company says it has seen a drop in call volume where nearly 100,000 inquiries have been fielded through other channels instead of over the phone.
